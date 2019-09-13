True Democracy Can Only Exist Where There’s Press Freedom: Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, has said that true democracy can only exist where there is the freedom of the press.

The SGF said this while speaking at a dinner organised in honour of editors and media partners by the media unit of the state house, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to Mustapha, the government will continue to support an independent press that would reliable and quality information to the public.

Mustapha, however, urged the media to work with relevant stakeholders to fight fake news and disinformation in society.

“We will continue to support an independent media that gives the public credible news, enlightens us to think more critically and act more honourably to address pressing national challenges, ” Mustapha said.

“We will equally support efforts from media organisations to combat disinformation in all forms, especially fake news which are detrimental to the peace, security and unity of the nation.”

He added that “this administration values the contributions of the media in nation-building”.

“That is why in the past four years, the PCT has provided a platform for key government officials to regularly engage editors and media managers in-camera briefing sessions to exchange views on some pressing challenges facing our dear country,” he said.

“I make bold to say that since I assumed office as secretary to the government of the federation we have run a government that is accountable to the public by all standards,” he said.

“The Buhari administration has laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s economic development through massive investments in agriculture, power, transportation infrastructure and manufacturing.

“The anti-corruption fight is upbeat. The control measures to tackle leakage in public resources have saved us billions of naira, while those who stole our common patrimony are being made to return what they illegally acquired for themselves and their cronies through the legal process.”

“We will always count on your role as the watchdog of the society, partners in progress, and the conscience of the nation,” he said.