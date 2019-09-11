Trump Fires John Bolton As National Security Adviser

by Temitope Alabi
President Trump, John Bolton
President Trump, John Bolton

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to announce that his national security adviser John Bolton, has been fired.

According to Trump, this is because he “strongly disagreed with many of his suggestions.”

The president also stated that he ordered John to resign and that he will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.

Read Also: President Trump celebrates as Federal judge rules Obamacare as ‘unconstitutional’

This is coming barely days after the president celebrated ater a Federal Judge ruled that the Obamacare is unconstitutional.

Not long after Trump’s announcement, Bolton took to his Twitter page saying: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

Tags from the story
John Bolton, Obamacare, President Donald Trump
0

You may also like

Boko Haram insurgents

How Boko Haram Started In Nigeria

2015 Election: Buhari Pledges To Conduct Issue-Based Campaign

Jonathan Will Contest 2015 Presidential Election – Anenih

PDP Crisis: We’ll Not Embarrass Tukur – Lamido

PDP Reps Demand Automatic Tickets For 2015

Fayemi revokes fees for secondary and primary schools in the state

2019 Presidential Election Witnessed Low Turnout of Voters – INEC

Jonathan Has Fulfilled Campaign Promises To Nigerians – Maku

Confab C’ttee Okays Unicameral Legislature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *