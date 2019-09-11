Trump Fires John Bolton As National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to announce that his national security adviser John Bolton, has been fired.

According to Trump, this is because he “strongly disagreed with many of his suggestions.”

The president also stated that he ordered John to resign and that he will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.

This is coming barely days after the president celebrated ater a Federal Judge ruled that the Obamacare is unconstitutional.

Not long after Trump’s announcement, Bolton took to his Twitter page saying: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”