Tuface, Larry Gaga, Others Pay Surprise Visit To BBNaija Housemates (VIDEO)

Legendary Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia, Larry Gaga, and others, on Thursday, paid a surprise visit to the 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemates.

Tuface on stepping into the house was welcomed by the male housemates while the females were inside, changing.

While on the show, the singer advised the housemates to be respectful, adding that he only got to where he is because of respect.

Read Also: BBNaija: Your Mates Already Have Six Children, Tacha Attacks Seyi (VIDEO)

The singer only recently celebrated his 44th birthday and he also celebrated his 20th year on stage as well.

Watch the video below: