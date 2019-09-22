Tunde Bakare Would Have Been A Better Vice President Than Osinbajo: Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister has said that Pastor Tunde Bakare who was a former running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in his pre-APC days would have been a better Vice President than Yemi Osinbajo.

Fani-Kayode said in a tweet on Saturday that although he may not agree with Bakare on everything he described the cleric as loyal, strong, courageous and a man who wouldn’t betray his people.

Mocking Osinbajo, the former minister said he couldn’t attribute the aforementioned characters to the present vice-president.

Read Also: It Is Not True That President Buhari Doesn’t Know How To Govern: Osinbajo

His words: Rumours abound and if the truth be told @T_Bakare would be a much better VP than @ProfOsinbajo. I may not agree with him on everything but at least he is loyal, he is courageous, he is strong and he would never betray his people and faith. That is more than I can say for Osubande.