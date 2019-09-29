Tunde Ednut Is A Failure That Is Why He Hates Tacha: Comedian, Mr. Jollof

by Olayemi Oladotun

Stand up comedian, Mr. Jollof has dragged popular blogger, Tunde Ednut for his constant attack on controversial BBNaija housemate, Tacha.

Tacha
Tacha

The controversial housemate was disqualified from the show on Friday, and the musician turn blogger has continuously dragged her on his page.

However, the comedian has come out to defend  the disqualified housemate blasting Tunde Ednut as a failure who hates on others.

This elicited joy from the ‘godmother” of the disqualified housemate, Jaruma who wants to give the comedian a million naira for his comment.

See the post below:

