Tunde Ednut Mocks Tacha’s Dirty Feet After Her Disqualification

Tunde Ednut, a former singer turned social media influencer, has never hidden his disdain for evicted Big Brother Naija house, Tacha, and as such was one of the first people to react after her disqualification from the show.

Reacting to her eviction, Tunde Ednut shared a photo of the evicted housemate sleeping with the caption: ‘Tacha don work for animal farm before.’

He made the mockery via his Instagram page.

