Tunde Ednut Mocks Tacha’s Dirty Feet After Her Disqualification

by Eyitemi
Tacha in bed
Tacha in bed

Tunde Ednut, a former singer turned social media influencer, has never hidden his disdain for evicted Big Brother Naija house, Tacha, and as such was one of the first people to react after her disqualification from the show.

Reacting to her eviction, Tunde Ednut shared a photo of the evicted housemate sleeping with the caption: ‘Tacha don work for animal farm before.’

Read Also: BBNaija: Tacha Is A Low Budget Cee-C, Says Mercy

He made the mockery via his Instagram page.

What he wrote below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This Tacha don work for animal farm before. Nigerian girls are cleaner than all these. See her feet. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on Sep 27, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Tacha, Tunde Ednut
0

