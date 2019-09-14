Tunde Ednut Reacts As Lady Accuses Him Of Impregnating Her

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Tunde Ednut has responded via social media to a lady’s claims of raping, impregnating and abandoning her.

The Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared multiple posts to counter the allegations levied against him by the lady, Olamide.

Olamide revealed she met the entertainer at a party, stating that she was a huge fan so she took photos with him and they ended up having sex after the party.

The accuser, however, claimed that it was more like rape because she didn’t consent initially but he kept cajoling her to accept.

Ednut allegedly promised to connect her with the right people since she wants to be an actress, adding that after their encounter, he called her two more times then stopped.

Right now, she claimed she is pregnant from that encounter, insisting she is not looking for attention with the caption:

“And I’m not clout chasing

This is serious

If you really wanna know the bottom of the whole thing

I will reply anyone who can help and who is interested to see me and my pregnancy

I wouldn’t love to post anything relating to my pregnancy because of the way we Nigerians act

Especially when we are getting money or fame from the particular person”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the lady wrote:

“Please let my voice be heard. He doesn’t want to take responsibility.”

In response to the allegations, Tunde Ednut shared a couple of post to address the allegations.

The entertainer wrote:

“Is this the level we’ve gotten to now? She said she is pregnant “NOW”. That I then traveled abroad. When did I travel from America. Even my Tunde Ednut birthday party, I didn’t attend. Maybe she has been pregnant for 2 years. WAIT, DID I SHIP MY PRICK??? Is this the new level we’ve gotten now to blow? You know I insulted instablog some days ago and you guys said they will come up with something against me. Here is it. Why? Why would they even post this shit? Instablog owner, I know you can see this, why? Is this the level we’ve gotten to? #AudioPregnancy #SexThroughBlueTooth”

While in another, the close pal of singer, Davido wrote:

“#TundeEdnut The guy that leaves a girl pregnant for years without delivery. Don’t call me a blogger….”

Tunde Ednut further continued saying:

“#TundeEdnut The Only guy with a detachable BIG BLACK DICK. The only guy that can get you pregnant through BLUETOOTH from another country!!! Be careful. DONT CALL ME A BLOGGER…”

His last post on the matter reads:

“AUDIO PREGNANCY #TundeEdnut#EyanDino #TheEntertainerOfInstagram”

