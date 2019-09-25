Twitter Erupts As Ganduje’s Aide Describes Osinbajo As VP Academics

by Verity

 

VP Osinbajo
VP Osinbajo

There is a storm currently brewing on Twitter after an aide to Kano state governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje identified as Dawisu described Vice president Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President (Academics).

This comment follows speculation that there is a plot by the cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to whittle down the powers of the VP, due to some actions he took when he was acting president.

Dawusi, Ganduje’s aide, seem to give these speculations, after a tweet by him addressing Osinbajo as the vice-president(academics).

This has caused some Nigerian twitter users to ask Dawusi who the vice president(administration) is.

Read Also: I Am Not Dollar That You Can Pocket: Wike Blasts Ganduje For Vowing To Sue Him Over Alleged Mosque Demolition

See some reactions to the tweet which the governor’s aide has refused to take down

 

Tags from the story
Abdullah Umar Ganduje, Dawisu, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo
