Twitter Erupts As Ganduje’s Aide Describes Osinbajo As VP Academics

There is a storm currently brewing on Twitter after an aide to Kano state governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje identified as Dawisu described Vice president Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President (Academics).

This comment follows speculation that there is a plot by the cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to whittle down the powers of the VP, due to some actions he took when he was acting president.

Dawusi, Ganduje’s aide, seem to give these speculations, after a tweet by him addressing Osinbajo as the vice-president(academics).

This has caused some Nigerian twitter users to ask Dawusi who the vice president(administration) is.

See some reactions to the tweet which the governor’s aide has refused to take down

Then Who is the Vice President Administration? — Hussaini Nasir (@hussainnasir251) September 24, 2019

Dawisu is so uncouth, not worthy to be called a friend. A snake is what I see. All those things he tweets occasionally are his intentions, he should geddifok. — Abdulmumin (@AynLade) September 25, 2019

If Dawisu still has a job by weekend then I will completely give up on South West APC. — bigBADwolF|| (@theofficialFEMI) September 25, 2019

Dawisu called Osinbajo Vice President Academics? 😮 Damn! And the tweet is still up? Kai!!! — Igala High Chief (@I_Am_Ilemona) September 25, 2019

As far as I’m concerned, Dawisu is only tweeting the things that reflect the feelings of his boss & his cohorts.. — Y.O. (@yojora) September 25, 2019

On a more serious note, Dawisu not only insulted Osinbajo in that tweet but also the entire South West. This is the second time he has done such publicly. Enough reason for him to lose his job. More than enough reason for SW APC youth wing to report him. — bigBADwolF|| (@theofficialFEMI) September 25, 2019