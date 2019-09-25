Twitter Reacts As Tacha Fails To Spell ‘Daughter’ And Port-Harcourt Correctly

The Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate Tacha has again caused a stir on social media after she proved she could not spell some words in English.

Housemates were told by Biggie to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with whatever they wished.

Tacha, however, got many talking after she failed to spell her favourite phrase, ‘Port Harcourt’s 1st Daughter’ properly.

See her painting and social media reactions below…

Checkout some reactions below;

Tacha couldn’t spell “Port Harcourt” and “Daughter”. After being corrected she had space to put “H” in between Daughter but no space to put “U” in between her “Port Harcort” On behalf of we the youths in PORT HARCOURT, we hereby pass this girl on to the Youths in Lagos. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/uJui8Md2CQ — IG – Demo_uk (@DemonLomoLatile) September 24, 2019

#BBNaija why am I seeing Tacha dis Tacha dat, One thin you all don't know about Art work' is Creatives, look at how d Daughter ws spelt the H

Was matched with the G, n d port Harcourt was like wen u wrote Naija instead of Nigeria

Anyway *Na Dem* 🔱 pic.twitter.com/Ly5D797PPq — OlaOlu *BalogunTacha✝️🇳🇬🔱🔱🔱 (@Stlacon) September 24, 2019

Disgrace to your teacher

Disgrace to Port Harcourt

Disgrace to Daughter

Disgrace to na dem they vote for u#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/oUenB6ZV50 — 🚀 Mr Nobody 🚀 (@fxdon) September 24, 2019

it's funny how some of you who had to pay ur way to passing WAEC are tongue lashing Tacha because she couldn't spell 'Port Harcourt' & 'Daughter' correctly, Just wait there, She will soon employ u and ur Bsc with a salary package of 50k per month Mr & Miss Encyclopedia #BBNaija19 pic.twitter.com/AsZtmhOSSq — CertifiedYorubaBoy 🇳🇬 (@lekkkysmile) September 24, 2019