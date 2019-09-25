Twitter Reacts As Tacha Fails To Spell ‘Daughter’ And Port-Harcourt Correctly

by Temitope Alabi
Tacha
BBnaija Housemate, Tacha

The Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate Tacha has again caused a stir on social media after she proved she could not spell some words in English.

Housemates were told by Biggie to celebrate themselves in the house by painting the walls with whatever they wished.

Tacha, however, got many talking after she failed to spell her favourite phrase, ‘Port Harcourt’s 1st Daughter’ properly.

See her painting and social media reactions below…

Tacha spelling
Tacha spelling

Checkout some reactions below;

