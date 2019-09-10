Two Kenyan Women Exchange Husbands To Gain Happiness (Video)

Two women from Busia county, Kenya have exchanged their husbands in a bid to find happiness after their previous marriages crashed.

28-year-old Lilian Weta said to be a mother of three was sad that her husband, Kevin Barasa had married a second wife, 29-year-old Millicent Auma and mother of two.

Barasa and Weta had lived together as husband and wife for more than 10 years in Namwitsula, Butula constituency and have three children, but were experiencing constant quarrels.

While Millicent Auma was formerly living with her husband Christopher Bwire in Siroba village, Matayos constituency before she moved in with Barasa.

Weta explained the whole situation to Standard Digital saying,

“They came in at around 1am with my husband and she (Auma) told me that night she was officially the wife,”

“My husband told me to go look for Auma’s husband and marry him. I asked him if he would be comfortable with me finding a new husband. He said yes.”

Weta called her brother and sister to tell them what had happened and they told her if that would bring peace in her life, then she should ahead.

“They told me to do as my husband had said. In the morning I went to Bwire and told him what happened.”

When she eventually located Auma’s husband, Bwire, she explained to him what had happened in Butula.

Weta told Bwire that his wife had moved in with her husband and they told her to look for him (Bwire).

It was then that Bwire asked her to go pick up her children and come with them to Matayos.

Bwire confirmed that they were staying together as man and wife after his former wife left him without a trace.

“I called Auma several times but she was not picking my calls so I gave up,”



“It is either me or him who will regret afterwards but for now I am happy with my new catch,” Bwire added.

Barasa, who was contacted, stated that he is no longer interested in Weta because he is happy in his new marriage.

“If she has accepted to stay with Bwire, so be it.”

Watch the video below: