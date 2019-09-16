Two Reasons I Love Tacha: Bobrisky

Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, has never hidden his love and affection for the reality TV star, Tacha, and little wonder he took to his Instagram page to share the two key reasons he supports her in the show.

According to the crossdresser, he likes her because she takes nonsense and her energy towards the people that want her out of the show is superb.

Her words:

We are saving money for you till day 99 as our winner. Anybody that wants hate should better continue. Two reasons I love Tacha

1) she takes nonsense

2) her energy toward people who want her out is superb. Give them baby we are solid behind u.

