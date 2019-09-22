Two Women Twerk On Their Sister’s Fiance To Test If He Can Be Faithful By Not Getting Erection (Video)

A video circulating online shows the two women twerking on their sister’s fiance to test his faithfulness and loyalty to his sister.
The man is not supposed to get sexually aroused liks have an erection unless he has failed the test and he will not be given the bride’s hand in marriage.
Reports claim the act is part of a traditional marriage rite performed in Cameroon to test a groom’s ability to exercise restraint from cheating.
Watch the video below:
Video credit: Olyster