“U No Go Kill Person With Body Odour” – Zlatan Ibile Mocks Tacha In New Song (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile had revealed that he is set to drop a new song named after recently disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

The rapper said he would release the track by 12am on Saturday.

The Bolanle crooner, however, shared a video of himself and his crew making the song and dancing.

The indigeneous rapper did not hesitate to mock the former big brother naija Pepper Dem housemate in the new song and her alleged body odour.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha was seen applying perfume after Mercy confirmed that the she does have a provocative smell.

Watch the video below:

