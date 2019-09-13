Uber Driver Uses Whip To Flog Female Customer Out Of His Car (Video)

by Amaka

An eyewitness has called out Uber Nigeria after one of their driver was seen using a whip to flog a female customer out of his car.

The Uber Driver
The Uber Driver

The eyewitness, who shared the video online, condemned the act while penning a message to their online customer support.

The message reads:

“Uber Driver using whip to flog out his customers from his car. I don’t really care wtf they did but nobody deserves this kind of treatment!
@UberNigeria
y’all need to fix up your shit”

Read Also: Zodwa Wabantu Exposes Her Bare Bum While Kissing Female Fan On Stage (Photo)

See the post below:

The eyewitness report

Tags from the story
Uber Nigeria
0

You may also like

Stop Insulting Jonathan On Facebook, Twitter – N/Delta Youth Group

Cee-C

#BBNaija Cee-C Shows Off Her Curves In New Pictures

[TRAGIC]: Graduation Frustration Drives Final Year Student of UNN To Commit Suicide By Drinking Sniper

EX-BBNaija housemate, Dee one

EX-BBNaija Housemate, Dee-One Drops Disturbing Note On Instagram

See What Madman Did To Pastor Who Was forcefully Trying To Him

Awujale of Ijebuland visits Buhari in London

Senate Backs Reintroduction Of Toll Gates

Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 5

I won’t collect salary until my workers gets paid -Akeredolu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *