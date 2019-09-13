Uber Driver Uses Whip To Flog Female Customer Out Of His Car (Video)

An eyewitness has called out Uber Nigeria after one of their driver was seen using a whip to flog a female customer out of his car.

The eyewitness, who shared the video online, condemned the act while penning a message to their online customer support.

The message reads:

“Uber Driver using whip to flog out his customers from his car. I don’t really care wtf they did but nobody deserves this kind of treatment!

@UberNigeria

y’all need to fix up your shit”

See the post below: