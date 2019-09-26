Ubi Franklin’s 4th Baby Mama, Sandra Iheuwa Buys Another Mercedes Benz

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin’s alleged 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa has bought herself a brand new Mercedes Benz ride.

Ubi Franklin and Sandra Iheuwa
The business woman bought the ride in addition to the old Mercedes-Benz she already has.

According to her, she bought the ride to show her success which she says is the best revenge.

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2z4jJOl-Df/?igshid=1eq3b2oevsjp5

Tags from the story
Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin
0

