Ubi Franklin’s 4th Babymama Buys Another Benz

by Temitope Alabi
Sandra Iheuma,
Sandra Iheuma, Ubi Franklin’s alleged 4th baby mama, is sure living the life as she just bought herself a brand new Mercedes Benz ride.

This will be Sandra’s second Benz.

According to Sandra; ”THE BEST REVENGE IS SUCCESS…..Moving from my old into my new new GLE 350 God is Good. The kids are too excited”.

Big congratulations to her.

Sandra made news after rumors started that she was expecting Ubi’s 4th child, a claim the music executive has since denied.

Tags from the story
Sandra Iheuma, Ubi Franklin
0

