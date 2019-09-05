Uche Jombo Queries Senators N1.2m Hardship Allowance

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo has aired her opinion on the ongoing debate concerning the huge sum Nigerian senators earn as hardship allowance.

Uche Jumbo
Uche Jumbo and NASS

Uche Jombo, in a new tweet, questioned the payment of N1.2m to Nigerian senators as hardship allowance.

The Nollywood actress and mother of one asked what “hardship allowance” meant while stating that the same should be invested into Nollywood over its challenges of filming in Nigeria.

See her post below:

Uche Jumbo
Uche Jumbo’s tweets
