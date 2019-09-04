Uche Jombo Reacts As Senators Reportedly Earns N1.24m ‘Hardship Allowance’

Nigerian movie producer and actress, Uche Jombo has reacted to reports that Nigerian senators earn 1.24 million naira hardship allowance.

The actress, in a post via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, wondered what “hardship allowance” means.

For such a long time, Nigerians have kicked against the jumbo pay enjoyed by lawmakers in the country. The controversies surrounding lawmakers’ pay has been made worse by the secrecy shrouding it.

Fuming at another prospect that a senator would take home every month, a whopping sum as hardship allowance may have stirred the actress’ scepticism.

She said, “Nigerian Senators receiving 1.24 Million Naira Hardship allowance … What is Hardship allowance?”