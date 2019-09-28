Uche Jombo Reacts To Tacha’s Eviction From Big Brother House

by Temitope Alabi
Uche Jombo
Actress Uche Jombo

Nigerian actress Uche Jombo has joined many others in reacting to the recent disqualification of Tacha from the Big Brother house.

Recall Tacha had gotten into a heated argument with fellow housemate Mercy, which saw the former pulling Mercy’s hair while they argued.

Read Also: Uche Jombo Subtly Says MI Is Better Than Vector

This fight saw Tacha being evicted from the game a week to the end of it causing an uproar on social media.

Uche has now joined many in reacting to the news by taking to her Twitter page to tweet;

Tacha has been disqualified #BBNajia2019 Which I’m sure is no longer news but what did this teach you? Yes You

Tacha has been disqualified #BBNajia2019

Which I’m sure is no longer news but what did this teach you? Yes You

— Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) September 27, 2019

Guys, what do you think she means here? Share your thoughts with us.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy, Tacha, uche jombo
0

You may also like

Singer, Kiss Daniel flaunts his new diamond encrusted chain worth N14Million (Photos)

2Baba Reveals Lesson Learnt in the Music Industry

Nollywood Actress, Omobutty Reveals Why People ‘Hate Her So Much’

Exclusive Photos: Iyanya – Away (B-T-S VIDEO SHOOT)

‘A baby can never make a man stick with you, take that from me’- Sunmbo Adeoye tells women

How Makurdi flood destroyed my property –Zaaki Azzay

Freeze Disses His Estranged Wife Again In New Interview

I will teach all these rich folks how to treat people – Davido goes on car buying spree

Bonnie and Clyde: Jay Z and Beyonce’s love on stage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *