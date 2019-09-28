Uche Jombo Reacts To Tacha’s Eviction From Big Brother House

Nigerian actress Uche Jombo has joined many others in reacting to the recent disqualification of Tacha from the Big Brother house.

Recall Tacha had gotten into a heated argument with fellow housemate Mercy, which saw the former pulling Mercy’s hair while they argued.

This fight saw Tacha being evicted from the game a week to the end of it causing an uproar on social media.

Uche has now joined many in reacting to the news by taking to her Twitter page to tweet;

Tacha has been disqualified #BBNajia2019 Which I’m sure is no longer news but what did this teach you? Yes You

— Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) September 27, 2019

