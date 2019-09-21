Uche Jombo Subtly Says MI Is Better Than Vector

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has subtly said that Nigerian rapper, MI, is better than his contemporary, Vector, by revealing that the former’s rap album is the first-ever Nigerian rap album she bought.

She made the comment in response to the ongoing comparison on social media as regards who is the best between the two talented rappers.

She made her view known via her Twitter handle.

Her words:

Since there’s a rap war going on…this is a good time to say MI2 was the first Nigerian rap album I bought.

See her tweet below: