UK Based Nigerian Doctor Blasts Kemi Olunloyo After Wrong Medical Advice

by Olayemi Oladotun

Dr. Harvey Olufunmilayo, a Nigerian medical doctor, based in the United Kingdom, has blasted Kemi Olunloyo after her wrong medical advice for ladies with body odour.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

The controversial journalist who claims to be a health practitioner advised ladies who with fish-smelling body odour to use a certain drug.

Also Read: Why Has SARS Not Arrested Simi For Wearing Tattoo: Kemi Olunloyo

However, the doctor countered her claims that her prescription works for fish-smelling vagina, not body odour.

The doctor further advised her to stay away from giving medical advice and seek medical help.

See exchange below:

Harvey Olufunmilayo, Kemi Olunloyo
