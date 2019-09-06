UK Based Nigerian Doctor Blasts Kemi Olunloyo After Wrong Medical Advice

Dr. Harvey Olufunmilayo, a Nigerian medical doctor, based in the United Kingdom, has blasted Kemi Olunloyo after her wrong medical advice for ladies with body odour.

The controversial journalist who claims to be a health practitioner advised ladies who with fish-smelling body odour to use a certain drug.

However, the doctor countered her claims that her prescription works for fish-smelling vagina, not body odour.

The doctor further advised her to stay away from giving medical advice and seek medical help.

See exchange below: