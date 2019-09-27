UNGA Denied You Visa, Now You Are Acting: Shehu Sani Shades El-rufai

by Olayemi Oladotun

The drama between former lawmaker, Shehu Sani and Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai does not seem to have an end in sight.

Shehu Sani, El-Rufai
The two politicians have been engaged in a heated exchange on social media for days.

Now the former lawmaker has launched another attack on the governor saying the governor was denied a visa to the United Nations General Assembly.

