UNGA Denied You Visa, Now You Are Acting: Shehu Sani Shades El-rufai

The drama between former lawmaker, Shehu Sani and Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai does not seem to have an end in sight.
The two politicians have been engaged in a heated exchange on social media for days.
Also Read: Shehu Sani Not Qualified To Be Employed By Kaduna Civil Service: El-rufai
Now the former lawmaker has launched another attack on the governor saying the governor was denied a visa to the United Nations General Assembly.
See his tweet below:
When the Body Bag Governor was denied Visa for UNGA,he resorted to local drama…take heart go to Dubai those ones no dey deny.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 27, 2019