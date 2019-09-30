Unhappy Tonto Dikeh Takes Off Her Shoes In Public After Going To A Wrong Event (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh created a scene after took off her shoes in public after she went for a wrong event on Monday.

There was a mix up at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja, where the actress was supposed to deliver a speech at the Africa Women Conference, AWC.

The actress, however, somehow ended up at the venue where the National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit, NYEES was on-going.

Both events were to hold at the ICC but at seperate halls so when she got to the NYEES venue, she wasn’t attend to, prompting her to leave visibly unhappy.

The mother of one later found her way to AWC where she delivered the speech she had prepared.

