UNN Student Saved After Trying To Commit Suicide With Sniper

by Temitope Alabi
Sniper insecticide

A student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has reportedly been saved from committing suicide with Sniper.

This is coming just months after Chukwuemeka Akachi, a young Nigerian poet and final year student of the school committed suicide after sharing his suicide note on Facebook.

Read Also: [TRAGIC]: Graduation Frustration Drives Final Year Student of UNN To Commit Suicide By Drinking Sniper

The new student, Chinwendu Odoh, attempted suicide on Saturday and was immediately rushed to the hospital where she is responding to treatment.

Enugu state’s police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, confirming the sad incident, said an investigation has been launched and that sympathizers blamed the suicide attempt on depression over an unresolved issue.

Tags from the story
Chinwendu Odoh, Chukwuemeka Akachi, Nsukka, suicide, University of Nigeria
0

You may also like

Two Pastors Jailed 7 Years Over N32m Fraud

Our Youths Not Behind Attack On Kogi Governor – Lokoja Elders

Boko Haram War: Buhari Support Group Hails Military

Checkout President John Mahama’s Retirement Package As He Exits In 4 Days

ICT Sector Creates 12m Jobs in Two Years

Boko Haram: Borno Reopens Public Schools Nov. After 7-Month Break

Fashola Dragged To Court By Christ Embassy Church Over Land Revocation

Aregbesola Names Airport After MKO Abiola

Arase Took Away 24 Police Vehicles, Including IG’s Official Car – Idris

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *