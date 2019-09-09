UNN Student Saved After Trying To Commit Suicide With Sniper

A student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has reportedly been saved from committing suicide with Sniper.

This is coming just months after Chukwuemeka Akachi, a young Nigerian poet and final year student of the school committed suicide after sharing his suicide note on Facebook.

The new student, Chinwendu Odoh, attempted suicide on Saturday and was immediately rushed to the hospital where she is responding to treatment.

Enugu state’s police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, confirming the sad incident, said an investigation has been launched and that sympathizers blamed the suicide attempt on depression over an unresolved issue.