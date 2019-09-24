Upcoming Comedian, Ibadan, Dies Few Weeks To End Of His NYSC

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fast rising comedian, Adeshina Damilola a.k.a Ibadan, an Architecture graduate of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), has died.

Comedian Ibadan
Comedian Ibadan

The talented comedian lost his life in an accident on Thursday, at Total filling station Odonguyan, Ikorodu, after a trailer hit a bike he was commuting on.

The Batch C stream 2 corps member was getting set for the completion of his NYSC in the first week of November 2019, when tragedy struck.

1

