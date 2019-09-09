Vacancy For An Entertainment Writer At Information Nigeria

by Victor

Marketing Job Vacancy in Lagos

Information Nigeria a leading Nigerian news portal with over 5 million social media followers is looking to employ a content writer with a focus on entertainment.

Job Title: Content Writer (Entertainment)
Location: Lagos

Responsibilities:

The writer will be based around Yaba and its environs and shall report entertainment news, daily.

Requirements:
– A minimum of one-year Journalism experience with hands-on skills in New Media.
– Reportorial skills are essential.
– Good knowledge of global entertainment industry is an added advantage.

– The candidate should:

  • Be a fresh graduate with a good command of English
  • Have a passion for writing.
  • Be able to present information in a creative and user-friendly manner.
  • Be able to work in a team
  • Have good communication skills
  • Have an understanding of writing for the web/internet.

How to Apply:
– All applicants should send CVs and applications, and work samples to editor@informationnigeria.org with the position applied for as the subject of the e-mail.

– Application Deadline is: 13th September 2019

Tags from the story
2019 Jobs In Nigeria, Entertainment, Entertainment Writer, information nigeria, Jobs In Nigeria, Journalism, writer
0

You may also like

‘I Impregnated Another Woman To Test My Fertility’

“Leave Senator Dino Melaye alone” — Actress Maryam Charles

The Return of Lagos Robbery Gang

PDP Wins All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats In Gombe

#PMBAt75 :Governors celebrate with President Buhari at Aso Rock

Crisis: Citizens flee Southern Kaduna

Unbelievable! Black Woman Caught Dancing N*ked in Public for Money | Photos

Photo: Kevin Hart Looking Like A Dwarf Next To Shaq & Yao Ming

Nadia Buari Sends Romantic Birthday Message To Jim Iyke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *