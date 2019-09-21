Vector Teams Up With Other Rappers To Release Diss Track Aimed At M.I Abaga (Audio)

It appears there is an on-going feud between popular Nigerian rappers, Vector Tha Viper and Chocolate City Records act, M.I Abaga.

Vector has gone ahead to release a diss track titled, The Purge, which also features two budding rappers, Vader and Payper.

Each of the rappers could be heard taking a swipe at the popular Hip-Hop/Rap heavyweight, who had declared himself as ‘Africa’s best rapper ever’ on his recently released track, ‘Martell Cypher 2 (The Purification)’.

The record was produced by talented producer, Karma, co-produced by Vector.

The Nigerian rapper went hard-core on the track, pouring out his anger.

Everyone in the entertainment industry seems to be having a beef with one another.

Listen below: