A recently evicted housemate of the big brother Naija show, Venita began her media tour after eviction on Sunday evening.

Venita became the 15th housemates to be evicted from Big Brother Naija season 4 in a poll that saw British cop, Khafi come out top.

Like the other housemates that have been evicted from the show earlier, the mother of two began her media tour at ThebeatFm, Lagos before proceeding to other media houses.

