Venita Gets Evicted From Big Brother House

by Amaka

Popular actress, Venita Akpofure has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house after she accumulated the least number of votes.

Venita Akpofure
Popular actress, Venita Akpofure

The housemate was seen as conniving and deceitful by viewers and even housemates.

Biggie had gone back to the old method of nomination.

At the end of the nomination rounds, Frodd, Venita, Seyi, Elozam, and Omashola were up for possible eviction.

Luckily for Seyi, who had the Veto Power, he replaced himself with Khafi.

Khafi shocked many after she had the highest votes, perhaps her friendship with Tacha is not in vain after all.

Sadly, this is the end of the road for Venita and this makes her the 15th housemate to be evicted alongside Sir Dee, Esther, Jackye, Gedoni, Enkay, Joe, Jeff,  Thelma, Nelson, Tuoyo, Kim-Oprah, Ella, Avala and Isilomo.

Read Also: 62-Year-Old Clergyman Arrested For Taking Unclad Photos Of Female Members

See how viewers voted:

How viewers vote

Tags from the story
Elozam, frodd, Omashola, Seyi, Venita, Venita Akpofure
0

You may also like

Brymo Brags About Being The Best Thing That’s Happened To The Nigerian Music Industry

Kuti Family Unaware of Verified Fela Twitter Account

Actress Bisi Ibidapo-Obe Models For Skin Care Company

Heaven will shock a lot of self-righteous people – OAP Lolo

The Falz Experience: Meet Falz The Bahd Guy’s Look Alikes

Halima Abubakar: ‘Bikini role for $1m? I’ll think about it’

PHOTOS: Davido Celebrates Birthday By Helping Children

Video + Photos: Nollywood Actress’ Son Delivered At TB Joshua’s Church

Actress Iyabo Ojo Lays Curses On The Haters Of Seyilaw’s Daughter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *