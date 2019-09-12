[Video]: Air Peace Chairman Weeps As He Welcomes First Batch Of Nigerians From South Africa

Emotional video has emerged online of the heartwarming moment the chairman of Air Peace Mr. Allen Onyema received Nigerians his airline evacuated from South Africa.

Hundreds of Nigerians in South Africa had indicated interest to go back to their country, following xenophobic attacks on them and other African nationals in South Africa.

Air Peace had volunteered to evacuate them for free, an act that earned the aviation company a spot in the hearts of many Nigerians.

Speaking after he welcomed the first batch of returnees from South Africa, Mr Onyema recounts how he was brought to tears by their action.

His words: “When I stepped inside the aircraft to welcome them, they mobbed me and started singing the Nigerian national anthem, there was nobody there singing about separation, they felt proud to be Nigerian, they rose in unison, that drew tears from me.”

