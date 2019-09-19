[Video]: Akon Signs Olamide To Konvict Music

by Temitope Alabi
Grammy-nominated singer Akon, has signed Olamide, Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss Olamide to Konvict music.

The label houses Lady Gaga, amongst other top acts.

Akon made this known during an interview on an American radio show, adding that new music with the rapper will be dropping soon.

This is coming after Akon announced that he had signed Davido and Wizkid at some point.

He revealed that many do not like to keep to their side of the deal in a contract.

Watch Akon speak on Olamide;

