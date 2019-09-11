[Video]: Burna Boy Refunds Ticket Fee To Fan During Live Performance; Asks Him To Go Home

A video of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy refunding entrance fee of a ‘supposed’fan at his show has set social media agog.

The ‘On The Low’ crooner, in the video, is seen refunding money to the fan who had come to watch him perform.

According to Burna Boy, the face of the supposed fan is not encouraging him to perform better.

The singer ordered security men to take the fan away from the venue or reposition him to the back row, adding that the front row is meant for his true fans who appreciate his sweat.

Watch the video below;