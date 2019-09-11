[Video]: Burna Boy Refunds Ticket Fee To Fan During Live Performance; Asks Him To Go Home

by Temitope Alabi
Burna Boy
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

A video of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy refunding entrance fee of a ‘supposed’fan at his show has set social media agog.

The ‘On The Low’ crooner, in the video, is seen refunding money to the fan who had come to watch him perform.

According to Burna Boy, the face of the supposed fan is not encouraging him to perform better.

Read Also: ‘Fuck You MI Abaga’ — Burna Boy Fumes Over Rapper’s Comment On Xenophobia

The singer ordered security men to take the fan away from the venue or reposition him to the back row, adding that the front row is meant for his true fans who appreciate his sweat.

Watch the video below;

 

Tags from the story
Burna Boy
0

You may also like

Angry Woman sets house on fire because she was not invited to a party (Photo)

Viral Video Of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage doing the “Shaku Shaku” dance at a Club amidst dating rumours

Bobrisky’s outfit to Halima Abubakar’s ‘Blood battle’ Movie Premiere

Actress Ebube Nwagbo And Kcee To Get Married?

Gosh! This body on a 50 year old doesn’t make sense…(photos)

Chika Ike Welcomes November With Lovely New Pictures

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh Reveals Why She Has Been Avoiding Drama

Babymama Vs Wifey Palava: The Two Women In NURTW Boss, Kokozaria’s Life Fight On IG – See Full Gist

Mo’Cheddah And Boyfriend Got Cozy At Etisalat Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *