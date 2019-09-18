[Video] Chinese Children Learn Igbo Language In Their School

A video of some Chinese children learning Igbo language in a school in China has emerged on social media.
This video may well depict a strong relationship between the Chinese and South-Eastern Nigeria which has in recent times transcended from business into marriage, and cross-cultural assimilation, even.
There are are few Nigerians who argue that this may be a way to prepare the young Chinese to take over the Nigerian business scene in the future.