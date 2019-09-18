[Video] Chinese Children Learn Igbo Language In Their School

by Verity
Chinese school children

A video of some Chinese children learning Igbo language in a school in China has emerged on social media.

This video may well depict a strong relationship between the Chinese and South-Eastern Nigeria which has in recent times transcended from business into marriage, and cross-cultural assimilation, even.

Read Also: Lupita Nyongo To Act Igbo Character In Movie Adaptation Of Chimamanda’s Americanah

There are are few Nigerians who argue that this may be a way to prepare the young Chinese to take over the Nigerian business scene in the future.

See video:

Tags from the story
Igbo Language
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th March

Nigerian Army begins, Operation Crocodile Smile II in Cross River State

Emmanuel Amuneke

After Training Taifa Stars Qualify For AFCON, Emmanuel Amunike Quits As Tanzania Coach

LASIEC to release names of eligible voters ahead of Local government elections

Photos Of MSF Treating Malnourished Children In Borno

How Lady Landed In KiriKiri Prison After Refusing To Have Sex With Police Officer

Hurricane Harvey hits Texas

Spain set for more crisis from Catalonia

VP Osinbajo

(Video)I haven’t resigned – Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *