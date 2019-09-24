[Video]: Dancers Stage Peaceful Protest For Friend Who Was Stabbed By Hoodlums

On Tuesday, a group of dancers came out to stage a peaceful protest following the death of their friend, 22-year-old Nene Chineyerem, a model and graphic artist.

Nene was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants around Adeite street Sawmill in Ifako on September 10th.

According to the protesting dancers, Nene was on his way home at about 10pm when he was accosted by the miscreants who stabbed him in the neck while attempting to steal his phone.

Nene, according to the dancers bled profusely from the neck while appealing to residents of the area to rush him to the hospital, but no one helped.

22 yrs old graphic artist and Model Chineyerem Nene was stabbed on the neck somewhere around Adeite Street Sawmill, Ifako last Tuesday when some miscreants were trying to steal his phone, he died as a result of the incessant bleeding. During his candle night walk (Tuesday Night) in bariga, I learnt he didn’t die on the spot, he actually ran away from the boys and was seeking help from people living around that area from Adeite Street, to Williams street, up to the junction of RCCG Maranatha Church. (Where he eventually gave up) No one helped, they were scared! I was so furious when I learnt about the incident so myself and a few dancers from Oworo,sawmill and bariga staged a performance protest from the Spot where Nene to down to all the streets he ran for help. Like we said to the residents of the area where this avoidable incident took place, everyone was a part of Nene’s death! Not just D guys who stabbed him, but also everyone who closed your shop and their houses when they saw the Young chap seeking for help, they all murdered him! Whatever happened to been Our brother’s keeper? It’s crazy how certain things are been normalized this days Before if person thief your bag for market everybody go follow pursue try catch the thief This days..? Everyone is minding their business! I refuse to be a part of this reality abeg! LOVE is the religion, if your religion doesn’t teach you that basic truth then Fuck your Religion. Rest in Peace NeNe” his friend Valu who shared the video from the stage protest wrote

