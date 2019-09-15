[Video]: Dwarf Severely Beaten Over Missing Penis In Enugu

A dwarf was mercilessly beaten by a mob after a man raised an alarm over his missing penis at Obiagu axis of Ogui community in Enugu state.

According to reports, the dwarf whose name was given simply as Anayo was beaten after the man raised an alarm following a handshake that happened between them.

Read Also: Man Mobbed For Stealing Penis In Lagos

The Enugu state police command has since released a statement which reads thus; “The Enugu state command of the Nigeria police force through its operatives of Ogui Division are trying to unravel the mystery surrounding an alleged complaint of feeling of weakness of a male genital organ of a man shortly after his handshake with a man in Enugu.