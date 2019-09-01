Video From Ghastly Motor Accident That Almost Claimed Kaffy’s Husband’s Life

by Eyitemi
Scene from the accident
A scene from the accident

The video from the scene of the ghastly motor accident that almost killed the husband of legendary Nigerian singer, Kaffy, has emerged.

Also Read: Video: You Are Not The Queen Of Dance, You have Gone With The First Generation” Naira Marley Replies Kaffy

Kaffy in her update which she made available on her Instagram page gave thanks to God for sparing the life of her husband as well as the driver of the vehicle.

Her words:

“Thank you all for the messages . �� . We are grateful. @papiijameh is very well and unscathed as well as the driver of the vehicle. It was a miracle.
As this new month brought news of victory to my home so shall God take over for everyone one of you as He shall be your shield � always.
God bless you all

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Kaffy
0

