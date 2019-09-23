[Video]: I Would Succeed Buhari As The Next President Of Nigeria: Pastor Bakare

The general overseer and founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare on Sunday said he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as next president of Nigeria.

Pastor Bakare, said this during his sermon on Sunday, adding that nothing could change it because he was born for that purpose to be president.

The cleric said who would come after Buhari, who is the number 15th to become the 16th president of Nigeria.

Pastor Bakare added that God had prepared him for this job for more than 30 years.

“I will succeed Buhari as President of Nigeria, nothing can change it. I am number 16, Buhari is number 15. I never said it to you before. I am saying it now and nothing can change it, he said.

Read Also: Tunde Bakare Would Have Been A Better Vice President Than Osinbajo: Fani-Kayode

“In the name of Jesus, he is number 15. I am number 16. To this end was I born and for this purpose came I into the world. I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years, ” he added.

WATCH THE VIDEO: