[Video]: Korra Obidi Gets Car Gift From Her Husband

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has been gifted with a new car by her husband.
Korra and her man who welcomed their first child together a few months ago are one of the couples on social media many have come to love.
Read Also: “I Wonder Why No One Talks About The Condition Of The Vagina After A Natural Birth” – Korra Obidi
Sharing a video of her getting her gift, she wrote on IG;
He was acting weird all morning, close your eyes, close your eyes 🤬
It was worth it though.
My first car in LA!
Was so happy!
It was a freaking amazing day!
Thanks for the surprise @drjustindean the best husband in the world!
@junedean_ we have a car!
No more Uber everywhere!
Dress: @grass_fields
Next time tell me 😒🤪 #tgif #countyourblessings #sograteful