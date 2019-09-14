[Video]: Korra Obidi Gets Car Gift From Her Husband

by Temitope Alabi
Korra Obidi
Korra Obidi

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has been gifted with a new car by her husband.

Korra and her man who welcomed their first child together a few months ago are one of the couples on social media many have come to love.

Sharing a video of her getting her gift, she wrote on IG;

He was acting weird all morning, close your eyes, close your eyes 🤬
It was worth it though.
My first car in LA!
Was so happy!
It was a freaking amazing day!
Thanks for the surprise @drjustindean the best husband in the world!
@junedean_ we have a car!
No more Uber everywhere!
Dress: @grass_fields
Next time tell me 😒🤪 #tgif #countyourblessings #sograteful

