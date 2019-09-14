[Video]: Korra Obidi Gets Car Gift From Her Husband

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has been gifted with a new car by her husband.

Korra and her man who welcomed their first child together a few months ago are one of the couples on social media many have come to love.

Read Also: “I Wonder Why No One Talks About The Condition Of The Vagina After A Natural Birth” – Korra Obidi

Sharing a video of her getting her gift, she wrote on IG;

He was acting weird all morning, close your eyes, close your eyes 🤬

It was worth it though.

My first car in LA!

Was so happy!

It was a freaking amazing day!

Thanks for the surprise @drjustindean the best husband in the world!

@junedean_ we have a car!

No more Uber everywhere!

Dress: @grass_fields

Next time tell me 😒🤪 #tgif #countyourblessings #sograteful