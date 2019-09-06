[Video]: Lady Breaks Down In Tears Over Davido And Chioma’s Engagement

by Temitope Alabi
Davido and Chioma
Nigerian superstar, Davido and Chioma

A young lady has caused a stir over her reaction to reports of DMW boss Davido getting engaged to his lover Chioma.

Recall that the pair held their introduction ceremony and have revealed when they will finally be tying the knot.

Read Also: Davido Speaks On Chioma Carrying His Baby And Their Wedding Date (VIDEO)

The video saw the young lady first with a gloomy face before bursting into tears while her friends recorded her.

Davido has since announced that he will be getting married in 2020.

Watch video below;

