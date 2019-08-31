[Video]: Police Shuts Down Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

A new report has surfaced that the 28th birthday party of Bobrisky has been canceled after police stormed the venue.

The party which was meant to be held today saw police officers shut down the venue in Lekki just as the party was about to kick off.

This is coming after the crossdresser dragged Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who had just days ago called the crossdresser a National disgrace.

Watch the video below

0

