[Video]: Police Shuts Down Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

A new report has surfaced that the 28th birthday party of Bobrisky has been canceled after police stormed the venue.

The party which was meant to be held today saw police officers shut down the venue in Lekki just as the party was about to kick off.

Read Also: ‘I Will Send Money On Errands, Cos I Gat It’ – Bobrisky Brags Ahead Of His Birthday

This is coming after the crossdresser dragged Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who had just days ago called the crossdresser a National disgrace.

Watch the video below