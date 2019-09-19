[Video] Port Harcourt Serial Killer Narrates How He Killed His Victim

by Verity
Serial Killer

The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State was on Thursday arrested by the police along East-West Road en route to Uyo from Port Harcourt.

In a video shared by police via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night, the suspect said to be a member of the Degbam cult group made some shocking revelation.

It will be recalled that the hotel CCTV where he committed the dastardly act on Monday had captured the moment when he and his victim checked in together and when he left in the morning alone. And graphic footage of his victim dead, with hands and feet bound.

However in the short confession video shared by police, the suspect is heard narrating how he checked in with the deceased, ordered food, slept at night and woke up in the morning about 4-5 am to kill her.

Read Also: Face, Details Of Port Harcourt Alleged Serial Killer Revealed (Photo)

See video

Tags from the story
port harcourt, River State, serial killer
