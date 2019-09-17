[Video]: President Ramaphosa Tenders Apology To Nigeria Over Xenophobic Attacks

by Temitope Alabi
Cyril Ramaphosa
Following the peaceful demonstration by South Africans in a bid to apologize to countries affected by the recent xenophobic attacks, the president Cyril Ramaphosa, has also tendered an apology.

The head of South Africa’s special envoy, Mr. Jeff Radebe tendered an apology on behalf of President Ramaphosa during a  meeting with President Buhari at the statehouse in Abuja.

Read Also: South Africans Beg Nigerians For Forgiveness Over Xenophobic Attacks (Video)

Recall days ago, many Nigerians and foreigners came under attack in South Africa by its citizens leaving many injured and dead and properties destroyed.

Watch video below;

