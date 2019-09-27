[Video]: Tacha Sprays Perfume After Mercy Told Her She Has Body Odour

A video has surfaced of BBNaija housemate Tacha leaving after a faceoff with Mercy to go spray some perfume.
The girls had gotten into a heated battle some hours ago, the argument which nearly ended getting physical saw Mercy telling Tacha that she has a bad breath and body odour.
Not long after Tacha was told she has body odour during their face-off, the housemate was spotted spraying perfume on herself while still engaged in her heated argument with Mercy
