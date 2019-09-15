[Video]: Tiwa Savage Walks The Runway For Naomi Campbell’s ‘Fashion For Relief’

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shown ius her modeling side and yes, we stan.

The 49.99 crooner was recently spotted on the runway walking for a cause ‘Fashion For Relief’.

Sharing some photos and videos from the event, she captioned one of the photos’;

Walk that walk honey. @naomi taught me well, my price just went up 🤑😈 #FashionForRelief2019

This is coming just days after the singer dropped her new single 49.99 which has since been enjoying massive airplay as well as talked about on social media.

Watch the video below;