[Video]: Tiwa Savage Walks The Runway For Naomi Campbell’s ‘Fashion For Relief’

by Temitope Alabi
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shown ius her modeling side and yes, we stan.

The 49.99 crooner was recently spotted on the runway walking for a cause ‘Fashion For Relief’.

Read Also: Blackface Criticizes Tiwa Savage, Davido On Live Programme (Video)

Sharing some photos and videos from the event, she captioned one of the photos’;

Walk that walk honey. @naomi taught me well, my price just went up 🤑😈 #FashionForRelief2019

This is coming just days after the singer dropped her new single 49.99 which has since been enjoying massive airplay as well as talked about on social media.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
Naomi Campbell, tiwa savage, ’s
0

You may also like

OAP Matse Uwatse Shares Lovely PHOTOS Of Her Newborn Baby

Police arrest doctor, nurse after patient allegedly dies from abortion (Photo)

Stephen Fry steps down as host of Bafta film awards

Afro-Grime! Bils Releases Video For ‘Madness’

Watch Mr 2kay Speak On The Trauma Of His Robbery Experience At Eko Hotels

The Dakolos and Pastor Fatoyinbo

COZA: Timi Dakolo Reacts To New Rape Allegation Against Pastor Fatoyinbo

Don Jazzy Pens Heartwarming Message To Davido And Wizkid Over MOBO Award Win

“I want to be your new chick” – Bobrisky tells Kcee

Robbers storm Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo’s home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *