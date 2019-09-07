(Video): Traditional Marriage Of Former BBNaija Housemates, BamBam And Teddy A

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, TeddyA and BamBam have finally tied the knot as a couple in the African way.

Information Nigeria reported that the reality stars were set to be engaged, although the groom initially denied the news, but a few days later, an invitation for the traditional marriage surfaced online.

The star couple paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi ahead of their engagement during the week.

Watch the video below: