(Video): Traditional Marriage Of Former BBNaija Housemates, BamBam And Teddy A

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, TeddyA and BamBam have finally tied the knot as a couple in the African way.
Information Nigeria reported that the reality stars were set to be engaged, although the groom initially denied the news, but a few days later, an invitation for the traditional marriage surfaced online.
Also Read: Teddy A, BamBam Visit Ooni Of Ife Ahead Of Their Wedding
The star couple paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi ahead of their engagement during the week.
Watch the video below:
#BBNaija congratulations Bammy & Teddy may God bless you with Grace & many years to celebrate in your marriage.😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍Love can be found everywhere, somebody should tell someone in the house pic.twitter.com/p6BuUg4mfq
— Diane/Elo/Mercy/Ike/Mike/Seyi😍 Tolex😘🇿🇦 (@PraiseTolex) September 7, 2019