(Video): Traditional Marriage Of Former BBNaija Housemates, BamBam And Teddy A

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, TeddyA and BamBam have finally tied the knot as a couple in the African way.

Bambam and Teddy A
Reality stars, Bambam and Teddy A

Information Nigeria reported that the reality stars were set to be engaged, although the groom initially denied the news, but a few days later, an invitation for the traditional marriage surfaced online.

Also Read: Teddy A, BamBam Visit Ooni Of Ife Ahead Of Their Wedding

The star couple paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi ahead of their engagement during the week.

Watch the video below:

