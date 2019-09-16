VIDEO: Two Nigerian Men Died After Drugs They Swallowed Burst Open During Flight

A video is currently trending on social media showing the disturbing moment two Nigerians identified as Chigozie pascal Anagboso and chijoke chidoka ogbuefi died after the drugs they swallowed burst in their stomach during a flight from Brazil to Ethiopia.

Read Also: 28 Alleged Drug Dealers, 15 Illegal Street Traders Arrested In Lagos

See eye witness account below:

Aboard an Airline from Brazil to Ethiopia and my sit number is 30D which falls in the middle in between two men, they are all black skin like me …

The flight was 12hrs journey, the young man at my right asked me to check the flight ✈ map to know how far we have gone which I did we already half the journey ……

Then he said to me do you speak Igbo I said yes, he said he doesn’t know if he will make this journey that it seems the drugs he swallowed must have expired its stay in his system ,then my mind sink right inside my stomach, I began to shiver ,he said don’t be scared it’s not in the bag is inside my body ….he said I should stand and get him drinking water ,I refuse standing cos I was scared he may insert something in my bag, I have to wave for the air hostess to come, she came and serve him water, he demands for food, he was given …..he became calm, a few minutes later he brought an olive oil from his bag and drink ……..

This moment I was confused I don’t know what to do, then he started shivering /panicked & fell down that was when all the doctors in the plane assembled, questioning, asking his country and tribe, his blood was tested for sugar samples & high blood pressure…..he was able to open up that he swallowed drugs. And he was vomiting blood.

Because of them, we are having an emergency landing, the pilots said no matter their crime, it’s their priority to keep them alive 🤷‍♀

We couldn’t land the said country has Ebola, so we proceed while they are on oxygen….. One if men are the son of Best biscuits and he lost his father last year.

Both of them died before landing.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2cbvaEg1xK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link