Viral Photo Of Lawyers Sleeping At Presidential Election Tribunal Hits The Internet

by Amaka

A viral photo of lawyers sleeping at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja is currently in circulation.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal was scheduled to hold on Wednesday in which the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be decided upon.

During the day of judgement, some lawyers were caught sleeping comfortably, not minding that they were on live television.

