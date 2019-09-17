VP Osinbajo Inaugurates Committee To Recover N5 Trillion AMCON Debts

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, inaugurated a Special Committee to recover the N5 trillion debts owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
This news is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari constituted a new team of economic experts chaired by Professor Doyin Salami.
Vice President, @ProfOsinbajo today, inaugurated an Inter-Agency Committee to recover the N5trn debts owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
