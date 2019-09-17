VP Osinbajo Inaugurates Committee To Recover N5 Trillion AMCON Debts

by Olayemi Oladotun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, inaugurated a Special Committee to recover the N5 trillion debts owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

VP Yemi Osinbajo
VP Yemi Osinbajo

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a statement on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

This news is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari constituted a new team of economic experts chaired by Professor Doyin Salami.

