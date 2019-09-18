Watch Fireboy DML In New Music Video, ‘King’

When you think of newcomers making waves in the Nigerian Music Scene, Fireboy DML comes to mind. It’s no doubt that he often is in conversations about becoming among Nigeria’s next music stars. Despite only emerging into the limelight a few months ago, he has shown remarkable efforts in his talents.

After breakout single, “Jealous”, and then coming through another romantic cut, “What if I Say”, the YBNL young singer is switching things a little in his latest track, “King”

Directed by TG Omori “King” shows Fireboy DML finally embracing his superstar status as he can be seen with his muse in a rose petal embellished Rolls Royce before hitting the gym to box then finally sings at a fashion show where models walk on a runway with simulated rain.

Watch The Music Video For Fireboy DML’s “King” Below.