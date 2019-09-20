Watch Hilarious Music Video Of Falz’s Latest Single, ‘Loving’

by Michael
Falz Loving
Falz

Falz is well known for his socio-political commentary, his attempted wit and his occasional shaming of sex workers, but hardly do we see him trying to express a loving gentleman side.

Well, that’s the aspect of himself he puts forward on his new single, “Loving”.

On the love song, Falz talks about a girl who has captured his heart, so much that he is already making plans to ask her father for her hand in marriage.

Promising to remain by her side, Falz professes to the lucky girl, declaring, “If you need some loving, I’ll be at your door”. 

Watch The Video Here:

